Graybug Vision to Participate in the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2021 Annual Meeting

BALTIMORE, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced two clinical data presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2021 Annual Meeting to be held on November 12-15, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana, as well as a company presentation at the Eyecelerator@AAO 2021 event on November 11, 2021:



Arshad Khanani, MD, MA , to present scientific E-Poster titled "Safety and Durability of Intravitreal Sunitinib Malate Depot (GB-102) in Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (ALTISSIMO, Phase 2b Trial)". AAO attendees will be able to view E-Poster any time the Exhibit Hall is open from November 12-15. E-Poster will be available for viewing on AAO website after the Annual Session.





Veeral Sheth, MD, to present late breaker titled "Intravitreal Sunitinib Malate Depot (GB-102): Durability and Safety in Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (ALTISSIMO, Phase 2B)" at AAO Retina Subspecialty Day on November 13, 2021, at 10:02 a.m. ET / 9:02 a.m. CT / 7:02 a.m. PT.



About Graybug

Graybug is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s proprietary ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissue for six months and potentially longer, improving disease management, reducing healthcare burdens and ultimately delivering better clinical outcomes. Graybug’s lead product candidate, GB-102, a formulation of the pan-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor, sunitinib malate targeting a six-month or longer dosing regimen, inhibits multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration. Graybug’s other product candidates developed using its proprietary technologies also include GB-401, an injectable sustained-release formulation of a beta-adrenergic blocker prodrug, for primary open-angle glaucoma, with a dosing regimen of once every six months or longer. Founded in 2011 on the basis of technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug has offices in Redwood City, California and in Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.graybug.vision.