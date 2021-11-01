Worldwide Industrial Communication Industry to 2025 - Rising Adoption of IIoT Technology is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Communication Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the industrial communication market and it is poised to grow by $65.07 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.02% during the forecast period.

The report on the industrial communication market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of IIoT technology and the emergence of new and innovative Fieldbus.



The industrial communication market analysis includes the protocol segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing deployment of industrial Ethernet solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial communication market growth during the next few years.

The report on industrial communication market covers the following areas:

Industrial communication market sizing

Industrial communication market forecast

Industrial communication market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial communication market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., National Instruments Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the industrial communication market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Protocol

Market segments

Comparison by Protocol

Fieldbus - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Ethernet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wireless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Protocol

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

National Instruments Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments Inc.

10. Appendix

