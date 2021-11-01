Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 07/2021 – Annual Report 2020/21 & Remuneration Report 2020/21

English Danish

Financial highlights for the year 2020/21

Coloplast delivered 7% organic growth for the full year. Reported revenue in DKK was up by 5% to DKK 19,426 million. Organic growth rates by business area: Ostomy Care 6%, Continence Care 5%, Interventional Urology 19%, Wound & Skin Care 8%.

EBIT before special items amounted to DKK 6,355 million, a 9% increase from last year, corresponding to an EBIT margin before special items of 33% against 32% last year, reflecting efficiency gains and lower spending due to COVID-19 offset by commercial investments.

ROIC after tax before special items was 45% against 46% last year, negatively impacted by the acquisition of Nine Continents Medical. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) before special items increased by 19% to DKK 23.36.

The Board of Directors recommends a year-end dividend of DKK 14.00 per share, which brings the total dividend for the year to DKK 19.00 per share, compared to DKK 18.00 per share last year.

Financial guidance for 2021/22

Organic revenue growth expected around 7% at constant exchange rates. Reported growth in DKK expected around 8%.

Reported EBIT margin is expected to be around 32%, impacted by normalization of business activities, raw material price pressure and wage inflation in Hungary and continued commercial investments.

Capital expenditures expected to be around DKK 1.2 billion. The effective tax rate is expected to be 22-23% positively impacted by increased R&D cost deductibility which continues in 21/22.



For further information, please contact





Investors and analysts

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard

Executive Vice President, CFO

Tel. +45 4911 1111

Ellen Bjurgert

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 3376

Email: dkebj@coloplast.com

Aleksandra Dimovska

Sr. Manager, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458

Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

Press and the media

Peter Mønster

Sr. Media Relations Manager

Tel. +45 4911 2623

Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address

Coloplast A/S

Holtedam 1

DK-3050 Humlebaek

Denmark

Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care and Interventional Urology. We operate globally and employ about 12,500 employees.

