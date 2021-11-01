Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 08/2021 - Sustainability Report 2020/21

The purpose of Coloplast inherently supports social development in society. By making life easier for people with intimate healthcare needs, we enable people to be active and take part in society. It is our priority to make sustainability easier for our users without compromising product safety and clinical performance. Our users do not choose their conditions and they should never be concerned about using Coloplast products in any way. Respect and responsibility are core values at Coloplast and Coloplast works continuously to improve and ensure responsible operations. Coloplast therefore has a solid foundation to build on.



As part of our corporate strategy, Strive25, we made a commitment to run our company in a more sustainable way. We are focused on improving our products and packaging, reducing emissions and have an on-going commitment to responsible operations. To deliver on our 2025 ambitions, we will invest up to DKK 250 million over the next five years.



During FY 2020/21, Coloplast made key achievements on production waste recycling, which increased to 58% from 41% in 2019/20, we made a 10% reduction on scope 3 emissions pre product, compared to base year 2018/19, and finally, we reduced the number of injuries in the work place.

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care and Interventional Urology. We operate globally and employ about 12,500 employees.

