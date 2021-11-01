Global Breast Implant Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring AbbVie, CEREPLAS and Ideal Implant Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breast Implant Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the breast implant market and it is poised to grow by $437.17 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period. Our report on the breast implant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and the rising awareness about breast implants.
The breast implant market analysis includes the product and application segments and geographic landscape.
The breast implant market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Silicone breast implants
- Saline breast implants
By Application
- Breast cosmetic surgery
- Breast reconstruction surgery
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
This study identifies the rising awareness about breast implants as one of the prime reasons driving the breast implant market growth during the next few years.
The report on breast implant market covers the following areas:
- Breast implant market sizing
- Breast implant market forecast
- Breast implant market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading breast implant market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., CEREPLAS Co., Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., GC Aesthetics Inc., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Ideal Implant Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Laboratories Arion, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, and Sientra Inc. Also, the breast implant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Silicone breast implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Saline breast implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Breast cosmetic surgery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Breast reconstruction surgery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AbbVie Inc.
- CEREPLAS Co.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.
- GC Aesthetics Inc.
- Groupe SEBBIN SAS
- Ideal Implant Inc.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Laboratories Arion
- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH
- Sientra Inc.
11, Appendix
