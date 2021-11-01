Oklahoma Wesleyan University Selects BIO-key's PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Platform to Provide Secure, Frictionless Access to Enterprise Applications

WALL, N.J., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU), in Bartlesville, OK, has selected BIO-key's PortalGuard® Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform to provide secure, frictionless identity and access management to its enterprise applications. The addition of OKWU adds to PortalGuard’s higher education installed base of over 200 institutions across the U.S.



OKWU sought a new access management platform to enhance its IAM security and to streamline and improve the user experience when accessing enterprise applications and institutional data. Following a review of alternative solutions, OKWU’s IT team selected PortalGuard IDaaS because it satisfied important project goals of enhanced data security and reliability; provides an easy-to-use, frictionless user interface; and delivers seamless integration to critical applications, all with lower IT resource costs.

Importantly, PortalGuard IDaaS provides broad support for Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), along with Self-Service Password Reset (SSPR) and Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities and is quick and easy to deploy in the cloud.

PortalGuard's policy-driven password security and MFA ensures that only authorized OKWU faculty, staff, alumni, and students are able to access enterprise applications by entering just one set of credentials. This dramatically increases the satisfaction and productivity of all users, while keeping data secure.

"The PortalGuard IDaaS product is simple to install and integrate into our customers’ environment while providing a sophisticated, secure solution with an easy-to-use interface allowing staff and students to adopt it without any difficulty," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "PortalGuard asserts the appropriate levels of IAM security controls to secure data while also providing accelerated time to value and integrity to the modern enterprise, which why it is an increasingly adopted, award-winning single sign-on and identity management platform."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multifactor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

