Global Software As a Service (SaaS) Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Global Software as a Service (SaaS) market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period

Software as a Service (SaaS) comprises of a model in which software and other associated data is hosted centrally and customers can access it with the help of web browser. This model allows user to gain access to various features of a software with the help of a subscription model and without worrying about the product licenses.

The emergence of messaging applications, emails and video calls have made the end users to depend on smartphones, therefore people are looking for remote access at reasonable costs, thereby driving Software as a Service (SaaS) market, globally. Also, the rising use of mobile apps for food delivery, payments, and healthcare services is expected to increase the demand for SaaS based mobile apps.

The growing trend of business outsourcing and globalization is encouraging enterprises to expand themselves to capture the increasing demand from customers. The growing data security concerns and complex regulation compliance might hamper the growth of the market.



Global Software As a service (SaaS) market is segmented based on deployment type, organization size, application, end-user and region. Based on deployment type, public cloud segment dominated the market in 2020.

The major reason for their dominance is their cost-effectiveness, and also the fact that they are easy and quick to integrate, eliminate the maintenance cost and enhance security. Based on organization size, SMEs segment is expected to account for the largest share until 2026 as it offers maximum benefit to SMEs by reducing the hardware and software costs and eliminates the licensing and maintenance charges.

Based on application, the human resource management segment is expected to account for the dominant share through 2026 as SaaS based human resource application provides a systematic management to all the HR based activities such as employee attendance management, notices and announcements, employee tracking and recruitment.



Regionally, North America dominated the global software as a service (SaaS) market and the trend is expected to continue until 2026. The rising demand for cloud computing related activities and growing adoption of SaaS among various government organizations is responsible for the growth in software as a service (SaaS) market of North America.



The companies operating in the market are using both inorganic and organic strategies to increase their share in the market.

Major players operating in the global software as a service (SaaS) market include

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Alphabet Inc.

VMWare, Inc.

Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Deployment Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Application

Customer Relationship Management

Human Resource Management

Financial Management

Sales Management

Enterprise Resource Planning

Supply Chain Management

Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By End-User

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Education

Government

BFSI

Oil & Gas

Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

