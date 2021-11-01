Cheetah Networks now part of Chevron Technology Ventures’ Catalyst Program

OTTAWA, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheetah Networks announces it has been selected to join Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) Catalyst Program, an initiative to help early-stage companies mature their technologies, with the aim of benefiting the energy industry around the world. Aided by the milestone-based program, Cheetah Networks will seek to accelerate development and sales of its innovative Iot Network analytics products.



“Receiving support from Chevron Technology Ventures reinforces our belief in our technology, company, and people,” said Michael McCallen, CEO of Cheetah Networks. In the Energy sector, the networks are mission-critical and the foundation of digitalization and industry 4.0 transformation. “Cheetah’s ARTINA utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to monitor, analyze and correlate in real-time, any marginal performances and possible issues to maintain the highest possible Quality of Experience for people, machines and applications; hence delivering optimized and safer operations onshore, offshore, above and below the surface,” added McCallen.

Cheetah Networks is the innovative software company that developed ARTINA™ (Actionable, Real-Time, IoT Network Analytics). Cheetah’s ARTINA is AI/ML-driven and provides real-time visualization of the Quality of Experience (QoE), from the edges to the clouds, as people and machines experience it. Cheetah’s ARTINA™ enables energy companies and any other network-dependent companies to instantly know how its users, machines, and applications are serviced by the networks. These analytics results have the potential to be turned into improved network services and applications for strategic planning and operational improvement of Health & Safety, process, automation & control, enabling improved asset productivity and profitability.

The CTV Catalyst Program was launched in 2017 to accelerate the development and deployment of solutions from early-stage companies that can directly benefit the energy industry.

Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) pursues externally developed technologies and new business solutions that have the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy. CTV leverages innovative companies and technologies to strengthen Chevron’s core operations and identifies new opportunities to shape the future of energy. Visit www.chevron.com/technology/technology-ventures

Cheetah Networks gives operators of public and private networks unprecedented visibility into the Quality of Experience of machines and people at the edge of the network. Using our PulseView™ Solution—driven by the ARTINA™ AI engine—operators get unprecedented visibility into the Quality of Experience (QoE) delivered to the machines and people at the edge of the network.

