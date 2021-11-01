SomaLogic announces strategic collaboration with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center to treat diabetic patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic (NASDAQ: SLGC), a leader in data-driven proteomics technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where they will evaluate the impact of the company’s SomaSignal™ tests on the medical management of diabetic patients who are at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.



As part of the collaboration, University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland Medical Center and SomaLogic will promote the use of proteomic data to identify diabetic patients who are at higher risk for cardiovascular disease and track the effectiveness of treatments used for these patients. The collaboration will include clinical trials and development projects that establish the groundwork for the use of proteomics in the health care system as part of their larger vision for building healthier communities, improving patient care and reducing healthcare costs.

“We share a common vision with University Hospitals for finding innovative patient solutions for cardiovascular diseases,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D. “We’re excited to see our high-plex proteomic SomaSignal tests used to support physicians in their efforts to improve their patients’ health outcomes.”

The collaboration with UH Cleveland Medical Center is part of SomaLogic’s SomaSignal™ Proteomics for Precision Medicine Initiative, the first large-scale, clinically focused partnership effort aimed at equipping healthcare providers with the power of proteomic technology to inform decisions at the point of care. SomaLogic can run approximately 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55-microliter plasma or serum sample. The company has run approximately 520,000 samples as of September 2021.

Sanjay Rajagopalan, M.D., Chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Chief Academic and Scientific Officer for the UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute and Herman Hellerstein Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, said, “This partnership with SomaLogic consolidates the vision of UH and UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute to be a leader in precision medicine platforms to guide decision making. Given the breadth of expertise in precision medicine tools at UH, particularly in the imaging space, that are readily available to clinicians, we were a natural choice to extend these approaches to emerging next-generation proteomic methods. SomaLogic was the logical partner given their expertise and incredibly exciting data that allows one to identify patients at risk going beyond relatively dated and modestly effective clinical risk score algorithms.”

The Principal Investigators for this proposal are Sadeer Al-Kindi, M.D. and Ian Neeland, M.D., Co-Directors of CINEMA, UH’s nationally recognized cardiometabolic program. The project will directly involve identification of at-risk Type 2 diabetes patients who may be candidates for evidence based therapies such as SGLT-2 inhibitors and GLP-1 agonists.

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 23 hospitals (including 5 joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal™ tests are developed and their performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc. They have neither been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. SomaLogic operates a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including factors which are beyond SomaLogic’s control. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s registration statement. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SomaLogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. SomaLogic does not give any assurance that the company will achieve its expectations.

