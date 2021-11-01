Power Center+ Introduces Duracell Home Energy Storage Products for the North America Residential Market

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Jose, CA-based company Power Center+ has partnered with Duracell to introduce the Duracell Power Center product line of Home Energy Storage solutions (www.duracellpowercenter.com) in North America and the Caribbean.

The Duracell Power Center product line will consist of 5 kW and 10 kW inverter outputs with batteries expandable from 14 kWh to 84 kWh. The Power Center's unique bi-directional inverter technology allows new and existing residential solar owners to store excess solar power for use in the evening, maximizing their solar investment, while increasing energy security and independence, all without additional hardware. In addition, Power Center offers the flexibility of remote software upgrades to meet ever changing power regulatory standards.

In the event of grid failure, the systems form a microgrid allowing the solar PV system to continue power generation while managing home loads utilizing advanced lithium batteries. These systems are cost-effective solutions for homeowners looking to reduce their energy bill and increase their energy security from natural disasters and grid failures all while helping the environment.

"Duracell sees tremendous opportunity to create effective green power management solutions for the home. Ultimately allowing the consumer to manage, store, and control all aspects of power within their home. The Duracell brand brings along a history of quality and reliability which consumers have trusted over many decades," stated Roberto Mendez, President of Duracell North America. "We are proud to work with our licensee partner to bring this important offering to the market."

"Our Home Energy Storage solutions provide the entrée for expansion into a full product ecosystem as we march toward complete residential power management. We are very excited to be at the forefront of technology development and deployment", stated Aakar Patel, President of Power Center+

The Power Center's support grid-connected solar self-consumption, time of use (TOU) rate shifting and provide home backup power. These systems are now available in North America and the Caribbean markets, with certification standards matching UL1741, UL9540, California's Rule 21, and Hawaii's Rule 14H.

About Duracell (www.duracell.com)

Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Our recharging technology allows consumers to live life without limits. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on Twitter.com/Duracell and like us on Facebook.com/Duracell.

About Power Center+ (www.duracellpowercenter.com)

Power Center+ Home Energy Storage Systems leverage over 100 years of Battery and Power Management experience to manufacture innovative products locally in San Jose, CA. Power Center+ is an authorized licensee of Duracell. Duracell is a registered trademark of Duracell U.S. Operations, Inc.

