California Teen, Annika Ernstrom, Crowned National Champion in 2021 Delo Tractor Restoration Competition

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chevron Products Company, a Chevron U.S.A. Inc. division, maker of the Delo® brand of technologically advanced engine oils, lubricants and coolants, announced Annika Ernstrom, San Luis Obispo, CA, of San Luis Obispo High School as the Grand Champion of the 2021 Delo Tractor Restoration Competition (TRC). A dozen of the country's top high school tractor restoration experts competed for the title in Indianapolis, IN, during the 94th National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention this week.

TRC allows students to showcase their STEM capabilities by taking on a formidable mechanics project, which would be daunting for many. "I am inspired by students' response when faced with a complex challenge," said Jason Gerig, America's Commercial Sector Manager, Chevron Lubricants. "To rebuild these tractors, our finalists must become mechanics, historians, marketing professionals, finance managers, leaders, motivators, teammates, counselors, time management experts, auditors, and more. Some look at the output of this competition as a restored tractor, but we view it as an empowered, confident teen, practiced in life skills that will benefit them for years to come. We are very proud to have supported this program for so long. Congratulations to Annika and all our finalists."

Annika Ernstrom earned the 2021 Delo Tractor Restoration Grand Champion title for her restoration of a 1948 Allis Chalmers WC tractor. She is the second individual female to ever win this competition.

Annika was awarded $10,000 as the Delo Tractor Restoration Competition Grand Champion. The Reserve Champion title and an award of $5,000 went to Shane Brennan of Templeton, CA of Templeton High School for his restoration of a 1951 Farmall Super AV. Grayson McDonald of Fort Worth, TX, of Dubiski Career High School took third place and a prize of $3,000 for his restoration of a 1950 John Deere R.

For additional information, contact delotrc@deckelmoneypenny.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Annika Ernstrom Winner

















Image 2: Annika Ernstrom









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment