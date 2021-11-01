Kymera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Fourth Quarter Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in several upcoming virtual investor conferences:



UBS: Panel discussion: “TPD from Concept to Clinic: What Have We Learned So Far From Clinical Data?” on November 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Presentation webcasts will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. Archived webcast replays will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KYMR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded with the mission to discover, develop, and commercialize transformative therapies while leading the evolution of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus™ platform enables the discovery of novel small molecule degraders designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, each of which addresses high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. Kymera’s goal is to be a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of this new class of protein degrader medicines, with a pipeline of novel degrader medicines targeting disease-causing proteins that were previously intractable.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” biotechnology company by FierceBiotech and has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s “Best Places to Work.” For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Bruce Jacobs

Chief Financial Officer

investors@kymeratx.com

857-285-5300

Chris Brinzey

Managing Director, Westwicke

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

339-970-2843

Media Contact:

Tyler Gagnon

Director, Corporate Communications

tgagnon@kymeratx.com

508-904-9446