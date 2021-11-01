Anthony James Catanese, PhD., Joins ALTR Advisory Board

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALTR , the leading provider of data control and protection software for enterprises, today announced Anthony James Catanese, PhD., FAICP has been named to its Advisory Board. Both a scholar and an investment strategist, Catanese brings decades of experience in academia, research and information technology. He will advise ALTR on growth strategies, particularly as it relates to the recruitment of software engineering talent to join ALTR’s growing Florida-based technical team.



Catanese is the President Emeritus of the Florida Institute of Technology, has extensive leadership experience at other universities and institutions, and has served on the Board of Directors for several healthcare and financial institutions. He is a published author with 14 books and over 100 articles in academic journals and research monographs. He is also Chairman of the Board for the King Center for the Performing Arts and L3Harris Theater and the Tocqueville Society. Catanese’s stature in Florida, connections to the academic community and his extensive network will aid in ALTR’s growth efforts.

“I am thrilled to be joining the ALTR advisory board at such an exciting time for the company as they are disrupting the market with their approach to data control and protection,” said Catanese. “ALTR is poised for continued growth, team expansion and customer acceleration. I’m looking forward to being a part of this next chapter of the business.”

ALTR’s patented, cloud-native, no-code data control and protection platform enables companies to enjoy enterprise-level governance and security that is easy to implement, manage and maintain. Since its founding in 2014, ALTR has based its software engineering team in the Melbourne, Florida area for better access to top engineering talent.

“The Central-Florida area, specifically the Space Coast, has proven to be an outstanding location for ALTR to build and grow our team of diverse, amazingly talented enterprise software engineers,” said Chris Strutmann, co-founder and VP Engineering at ALTR. “The appointment of Dr. Catanese to our advisory board further strengthens our ties to the area and the University, and we look forward to attracting the next generation of engineers as we continue our ground-breaking software development work.”

About ALTR:

ALTR simplifies and unifies data governance and security, allowing anyone the ability to confidently store, share, analyze, and use their data. With ALTR, customers gain unparalleled visibility into how data is used across their organization and can use this intelligence to create advanced policies to control data access and mitigate data risk. Through ALTR's no-code cloud platform, customers can implement data control and protection in minutes instead of months.