Steelcase to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE: SCS) announces that Dave Sylvester, Senior Vice President, CFO and Allan Smith, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer, will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET via live webcast. A link to the webcast registration is available at http://ir.steelcase.com.

Leading organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create workplaces that help people feel safe and are productive, inspiring and adaptable with our architecture, furniture and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal 2021 revenue of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.steelcase.com .

