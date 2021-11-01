Mitsubishi Power and DT Midstream Announce Clean Energy Strategic Partnership to Advance Hydrogen Infrastructure across the United States

Creating interstate and intrastate pipeline capability for national billion-dollar hydrogen “hub and spoke” system

Leveraging Hydaptive™ package to develop hydrogen supply, transport and storage solutions

Enabling low carbon transition solutions for utility, transportation and industrial customers

DETROIT and LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM), a premier natural gas pipeline and storage provider, and Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc., a provider of power generation and energy storage solutions, have entered into a strategic joint development agreement (JDA) to advance clean hydrogen energy development projects across the United States. The partners will identify, develop and deploy projects that integrate Mitsubishi Power’s power generation and hydrogen technologies with DT Midstream’s energy infrastructure development and operational expertise to decarbonize utility, transportation and industrial sectors.

The JDA focuses on production, storage, transportation and use of hydrogen and other commodities. Opportunities include offering hydrogen in liquefied or compressed form for multiple applications such as power generation and transport, as well as steelmaking, refining and fertilizer manufacturing.

The collaboration will employ Mitsubishi Power’s Hydaptive™ hydrogen package, which integrates renewable power, gas turbines, hydrogen and other energy storage technologies. DT Midstream will provide gas delivery experience and will leverage assets such as interstate and intrastate pipelines, gathering systems and storage systems. DT Midstream has approximately 1,200 miles of transportation pipelines and more than 1,000 miles of gathering lines linking supply to major demand markets.

“Our goal with DT Midstream is to make clean, affordable hydrogen widely available for power generation and other sectors,” said David Hunt, Mitsubishi Power Americas' Senior Vice President of New Generation Systems Sales and Commercial Operations. “This collaboration will add to the ‘hub and spoke’ hydrogen infrastructure we have been creating with partnerships throughout North America.” Mitsubishi Power has previously announced clean energy hubs under development in Utah and North Dakota.

David Slater, DT Midstream’s President and CEO, said, “Mitsubishi Power’s generation equipment and hydrogen project development advancements make them an ideal strategic partner for DTM as we work to expand our low carbon energy transition platform and provide clean energy solutions to customers. As the demand increases for low carbon energy such as hydrogen, we have an opportunity working with Mitsubishi Power to apply our natural gas infrastructure development expertise to hydrogen projects. We look forward to combining our complementary technologies and expertise to deliver clean energy solutions to customers.”

Hunt adds, “Our mission at Mitsubishi Power is to provide power generation and energy storage solutions to our customers empowering them to affordably and reliably combat climate change and advance human prosperity. We are leading the way with partnerships to build hydrogen clean energy infrastructure throughout North America. Together with our partners, we are creating a Change in Power. Our JDA with DT Midstream, our first with a major midstream company, furthers our cause and commitment to our mission.”

About Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc.

Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,300 power generation, energy storage, and digital solutions experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while also advancing human prosperity throughout North, Central, and South America. Mitsubishi Power’s power generation solutions include gas, steam, and aero-derivative turbines; power trains and power islands; geothermal systems; PV solar project development; environmental controls; and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen, battery energy storage systems, and services. Mitsubishi Power also offers intelligent solutions that use artificial intelligence to enable autonomous operation of power plants. Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world’s leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace, and defense. For more information, visit the Mitsubishi Power Americas website and follow us on LinkedIn.

About DT Midstream, Inc.

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, and compression, treatment and surface facilities. The Company transports clean, natural gas for gas and electric utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a target of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade. DT Midstream is among the first in the midstream sector to establish net zero goals.