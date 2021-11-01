BioNTech to Present New Clinical Data from First-in-Class CAR-T Program BNT211 in Late-breaking Session at 36th SITC Annual Meeting

English German

MAINZ, Germany, November 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”), a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that new clinical data from the first-in-human Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the Company’s novel CAR-T cell therapy candidate, BNT211, will be presented in an oral presentation. The presentation is scheduled for the late-breaking abstract poster session at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), being held both in person and virtually from November 10 - 14, 2021.

“Our goal is to leverage our understanding of immunology and tumor biology together with our advanced technologies to provide cancer patients with novel treatments,” said Özlem Türeci, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at BioNTech. “Claudin-6 is a new target that we believe is well-suited for CAR-T therapy and presents a differentiated avenue for the treatment of solid tumors. We appreciate the opportunity to present initial data from our first-in-human study of the CAR-T product candidate to leading immuno-oncology experts in this prestigious late-breaking forum, which further underline the potential of our technology.”

BNT211 is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy targeting the oncofetal antigen Claudin 6 (CLDN6) and the first CAR-T product candidate in the Company’s clinical development. BNT211 is currently being investigated as a monotherapy and in combination with a CLDN6-encoding mRNA-based vaccine (CARVac) in a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial ( NCT04503278 ) to evaluate safety and preliminary efficacy in patients with CLDN6-positive relapsed or refractory advanced solid tumors.

Poster Details:

Program: BNT211

Poster Title: A phase I/II trial to evaluate safety and efficacy of CLDN6 CAR-T cells and vaccine-mediated in vivo expansion in patients with CLDN6-positive advanced solid tumors

Abstract Number: 958

Presenter: Prof. Andreas Mackensen, M.D., University Hospital Erlangen, Germany

Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 2021; 12.25 – 12.40 pm ET

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bispecific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.de

Investor Relations

Sylke Maas, Ph.D.

VP Investor Relations & Strategy

Tel: +49 (0)6131 9084 1074

E-mail: Investors@biontech.de

Media Relations

Jasmina Alatovic

Director Global External Communications

Tel: +49 (0)6131 9084 1513 or +49 (0)151 1978 1385

E-mail: Media@biontech.de



