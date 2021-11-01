Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
1 November 2021 at 14:00 EET
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Werner-Dietz, Stephanie
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20211101121203_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 121 Unit price: 4.93850 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 121 Volume weighted average price: 4.93850 EUR
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.
Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations