Chimerix to Present at Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix, will present a corporate overview at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix's website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. In June 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval of TEMBEXA for the treatment of smallpox as a medical countermeasure. The Company has two other advanced clinical-stage development programs, ONC201 and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT). ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical program for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and the results from an efficacy analysis by blinded independent central review are expected in 2021. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia.

