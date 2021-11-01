Zogenix to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency and MT-1621

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d) and MT-1621 on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.



The virtual event will feature presentations by KOLs Cristina Dominguez-Gonzalez, M.D., from Hospital U. 12 de Octubre de Madrid, and Michio Hirano, M.D., from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, who will provide a disease overview and discuss the natural history of TK2d, a rare, genetic, and often fatal, mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome and MT-1621, Zogenix’s investigational deoxynucleoside substrate enhancement therapy in development for the treatment of TK2d.

Presentations from Zogenix’s management team, including Bradley S. Galer, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, and Ashish Sagrolikar, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will follow. Dr. Galer will discuss the ongoing late-stage MT-1621 clinical program and remaining pathway to regulatory submissions. Mr. Sagrolikar will discuss the market opportunity and commercial preparations for MT-1621.

A Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the webinar, please click here.

Cristina Dominguez-Gonzalez, M.D. is a neurologist and researcher focused on neuromuscular pathology, mainly metabolic, mitochondrial, and other genetically determined myopathies, with exclusive dedication to this field since the completion of specialized medical training in June 2008.

Dr. Dominguez-Gonzalez completed training in basic research, mainly focused on molecular biology, through the Río Hortega research training program aimed at specialist doctors, developed in the Mitochondrial Medicine and Neurometabolic and Muscular Diseases group of Dr. Miguel Ángel Martín Casanueva at the Research Institute imas12. Additionally, Dr. Dominguez-Gonzalez’s technical training for conducting electrophysiological studies was granted by the Spanish Society of Neurology in 2012.

Dr. Dominguez-Gonzalez is a member of the Multidisciplinary Unit of Neuromuscular Diseases and ALS of the Hospital U. 12 de Octubre de Madrid since 2011. She also serves as the coordinator of the myopathies program. This unit was designated as the National Reference Center for Rare Neuromuscular Diseases in 2018.

Dr. Dominguez-Gonzalez is the co-author of more than 64 original articles and more than 100 communications to national and international congresses in the field of neuromuscular diseases. She has actively participated in the development of more than 20 clinical research projects in this area.

She holds a doctorate from the Complutense University of Madrid with the thesis entitled: "Application of Personalized Medicine in Mitochondrial Pathology: treatment with pyrimidine nucleosides in thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d)". She has participated in 7 publications on TK2 myopathy, with a special dedication to the late-onset form. She is also currently involved in the "An Open-Label Study of Continuation Treatment with Combination Pyrimidine Nucleosides in Patients with TK2d" clinical trial.

Michio Hirano, M.D., is the Lucy G. Moses Professor of Neurology, director of the H. Houston Merritt Clinical Research Center, and chief of the Division of Neuromuscular Medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City. For more than 25 years, Dr. Hirano’s translational research has focused on mitochondrial disease and inherited myopathies. His laboratory has identified the causative genes for multiple inherited diseases. Dr. Hirano received his medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York. After completing neurology residency at the Neurological Institute of New York, he did a post-doctoral fellowship in neuromuscular genetics at the H. Houston Merritt Clinical Research Center.

About Zogenix

Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) oral solution, has been approved by the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency and is in development in Japan for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe lifelong epilepsy. The company has two additional late-stage development programs: one in a rare epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and one in a mitochondrial disease called TK2 deficiency. Zogenix also plans to initiate a study of FINTEPLA in a genetic epilepsy called CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD) and is collaborating with Tevard Biosciences to identify and develop potential next-generation gene therapies for Dravet syndrome and other genetic epilepsies.

