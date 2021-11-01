Coronet Announces Strategic Partnership with Sandler Partners to Sell Coronet’s All-in-One Cybersecurity Solution

Chicago, IL, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coronet, the all-in-one cybersecurity platform designed for SMEs , growing businesses and lean IT organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Sandler Partners, America’s fastest growing technology solutions brokerage and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. The partnership enables Sandler Partners to offer its thousands of technology partners Coronet’s enterprise-grade security as a service across devices, networks, email, and popular cloud applications.



“Following through on the partner strategy we announced at the beginning of 2021, we are delighted to be working with Sandler Partners,” says Tom Turner, VP of Alternative Channels. “Companies have been left to fend for themselves by cybersecurity solutions proliferating the idea that security needs to be complicated and labor intensive. Sandler Partners is now part of our fast-growing network of partners offering Coronet’s game-changing approach to companies who want to focus on doing business, not fighting hackers and malware.”



Coronet’s cybersecurity platform was built to protect companies seeking comprehensive, enterprise-grade protection without draining IT resources and budgets. The platform was built from the ground up as a unified security solution backed by advanced AI, automation, and streamlined workflows. Companies can install Coronet in minutes, and the platform resolves most common security issues automatically or with a click from administrators. Coronet provides threat detection and protection across devices, users, and cloud applications, including Office 365, G-Suite, Slack, and Salesforce, as well as endpoint security and Data Loss Prevention. “The importance of Data as an asset now makes Cybersecurity a high-level priority for every technology conversation and engagement,” says Ryan Yakos, SVP Channel Midwest, Sandler Partners. “Coronet joining our community as a solution provider gives our Partner Agents a dynamic actionable response to lead the dialog by providing flexibility and confidence for their customers across email, cloud apps, endpoint security and Data Loss Prevention.”



Coronet will be exhibiting in booth 1754 at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas from November 1-4, 2021. Coronet executives in attendance will include Jim Tarantino, Coronet’s Chief Revenue Officer, Tom Turner, Senior VP of Alternate Channels, and Joe Apuzzo, Director of Sale Engineering & Professional Services.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America’s fastest-growing technology solutions brokerage and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2021, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 12th straight year. Over the years, we’ve expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colocation, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of 9,000+ expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.



About Coronet

Coronet is one of the fastest growing security solutions for the mid market, providing all-in-one protection that empowers organizations to defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, and bots across devices, users, and cloud applications. Built on the principle of non-disruptive security, more than 5,000 businesses depend on Coronet for holistic security protection, unrivaled ease of use, and unmatched affordability. The Coronet platform employs innovative AI technology to identify and remediate the many security threats that today's distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Investors in Coronet include JPV, PAJ Group, MizMaa Ventures, and Ashton Kucher’s Sound Ventures. For more information, please visit coro.net

