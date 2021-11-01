Worldsource Securities Inc. to Acquire Client Accounts of Brant Securities Limited, in Partnership with Riley Investment Services

MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldsource Securities Inc. (Worldsource) announced today that it has reached an agreement with Brant Securities Limited (Brant) and Riley Investment Services (RIS) to transfer to Worldsource and the RIS branch the clients and client accounts maintained by Brant on the closing date, and have those advisors employed by Brant on the closing date join Worldsource. The transaction, which is expected to close on or about November 12, 2021, is pending regulatory approval.



“Worldsource and Brant share the same mission, vision and values, which is why we are so excited to announce this transaction. This is a clear signal that there is a need for an independent advisory model, one that focuses on clients’ best interests,” said Doce Tomic, President and Chairman, Worldsource. “We have already begun working with the Brant management team to ensure a seamless transition for transferring clients.”

“As a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited, Worldsource shares our commitment to putting partners and clients first and growing their businesses,” said George Mavroudis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSX:GCG) (TSX:GCG.A). “We look forward to welcoming the advisors and their clients to our platform, where we are all working towards enriching lives together.”

“The natural alignment between our businesses and the principles we share made Worldsource the perfect fit,” said Keith McMeekin, President, Brant. “We are taking all the steps required to make our clients’ experience an even better one by moving their accounts to Worldsource. We want to thank Ron Riley for also making this such a warm transition for our advisors.”

“We are thrilled to have the team join our branch and be part of our entrepreneurial culture,” said Ron Riley, Branch Principal & Portfolio Manager, RIS.

The transaction remains subject to customary conditions for transactions of this nature, including the approval or non-objection of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Worldsource Securities Inc.

Worldsource Securities Inc. (WSI) is a full-service investment dealer and a Member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and CIPF (Canadian Investor Protection Fund). WSI has served Canadian investors for over 15 years through our partnerships with a network of seasoned industry professionals, focused on providing exemplary financial advice. WSI is a subsidiary of Worldsource Wealth Management Inc., a fully integrated wealth management company, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited, a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. For more information about Worldsource Securities Inc., please visit www.worldsourcesecurities.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a diversified, global financial services company operating in two main business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. As at June 30, 2021, Guardian had C$52 billion of assets under management and C$30 billion of assets under administration. Guardian provides extensive institutional and private wealth financial solutions to clients through its subsidiaries, while offering comprehensive wealth management services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer and insurance distribution network. It also maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$698 million as at June 30, 2021. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.