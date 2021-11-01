Replimune to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic® platform, today announced that members from the Replimune management team will present and host investor meetings at the following two conferences:



BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Emerging Trends & Therapeutics in Oncology

Panel: Pioneering the Next Generation of Oncolytic Virus Therapeutics

Date: Monday, November 8, 2021

Time: 12:45 pm ET

Piper Sandler 33rd Virtual Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 30 through Thursday, December, 2021

A pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, November 22nd at 10:00 am ET

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference will also be available in the Investors section of Replimune’s website at www.replimune.com.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune’s Immulytic® platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment across a broad range of cancers. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action as well as in standalone indications. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

