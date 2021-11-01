Logan Ridge Finance Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) (the “Company”) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after market close. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results.



By Phone: To access the call, please dial (844) 616-4517 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 7421418. A replay of this conference call will be available from November 11 through November 18. The dial in number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 and the conference ID is 7421418. By Webcast: A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on the Company's website at www.loganridgefinance.com in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations or by clicking on the following link: Logan Ridge Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call.

About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Logan Ridge invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is externally managed by Mount Logan Management, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mount Logan Capital Inc. Both Mount Logan Management, LLC and Mount Logan Capital Inc. are affiliates of BC Partners Advisors L.P.

Logan Ridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at loganridgefinance.com.

Contacts:

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

650 Madison Avenue, 23rd Floor

New York, NY 10022

Jason Roos

Chief Financial Officer

Jason.Roos@bcpartners.com

(212) 891-2880

Jeehae Linford

The Equity Group Inc.

jlinford@equityny.com

(212) 836-9615



