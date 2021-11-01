FinTech Leader Michael Noonan Joins Sentieo as Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentieo , the leading next-generation financial research platform provider, announced the appointment of Michael Noonan to Chief Operating Officer. With an extensive background in private equity, banking, and technology, Michael will spearhead the next phase of company growth to meet mounting demand for Sentieo’s collaborative investment research platform. This news comes on the heels of the company’s recent expansion into EMEA as investment firms around the globe seek next generation tools to improve the research process.



The proliferation of both structured and unstructured data poses a significant challenge for today’s analysts, requiring hours of time to comb through news, filings, social media posts, financial data, email and more. Meanwhile, a distributed workforce requires a better, faster means of collaboration to efficiently deliver insights and achieve alpha. Sentieo was purpose built to rapidly accelerate the research process and analyst workflows and ensure better decision making. An end-to-end platform, fueled by a powerful AI search engine, Sentieo uniquely empowers analysts throughout the research process to deliver winning strategies.

As the former Vice President of Operations at Clarifai, an AI platform company, Michael keenly understands the power of AI to deliver unprecedented insights and drive improved outcomes. As the fintech market continues to experience rapid growth, Sentieo’s unique AI and machine learning capabilities set it apart, helping to deliver more accurate, focused results and better decisions quickly. By harnessing the power of intuitive technologies through a centralized platform, Sentieo helps analysts work infinitely faster and smarter.

In his new role, Michael will leverage his years of experience as an investor, familiar with the challenges of a dated research process, and his leadership roles at high growth technology organizations, to help deliver Sentieo’s powerful platform to investment research teams around the globe. As the company continues to expand locally and globally, Michael will also be responsible for building out the team and ensuring seamless collaboration across the organization to effectively deliver on the shared mission of improving the investment research process. Michael’s wealth of experience in bringing together powerful teams to transform organizations will be essential for success in this next phase of company growth.

As VP, Operations at Clarifai, Michael was not only responsible for finance, legal, people and strategic initiatives, he was instrumental in leading a successful Series C round of funding and helped establish the company’s extensive research and engineering team in Estonia. Previously, Michael was a Principal at Public Pension Capital, a private equity fund and held positions at Eos Partners, J. P. Morgan, and Greenhill & Co. Michael Holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, a JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and a BA from Duke University. He was a Fulbright Scholar in Estonia, where he served as a lecturer at the University of Tartu.

“This is an exciting time for Sentieo and I am thrilled to be part of this phenomenal team,” said Noonan. “There is a huge market opportunity for modern solutions designed to address the shortcomings of legacy financial research tools and inefficient processes. Fueled by AI, Sentieo uniquely delivers the comprehensive platform strategic investment firms need to make research a competitive advantage. I look forward to working with the team to help analysts around the globe experience the power of Sentieo.”

About Sentieo

Sentieo is a financial research platform for executives, investment analysts, and researchers that offers them the insights, speed, and confidence they need to make informed strategic decisions so they can outperform the market and gain a competitive edge. Serving a global customer base of over 1,000, including institutional asset managers, family offices, and Fortune 500 corporations, Sentieo is the first platform to support the complete financial research workflow.

