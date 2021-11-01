Converge Announces IBM Power for Google Cloud on Google Cloud Marketplace

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Quebec, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce a new Google Cloud Marketplace solution, Converge Enterprise Cloud – IBM Power for Google Cloud (IP4G).



Converge Enterprise Cloud – IBM Power for Google Cloud, or IP4G, allows Converge and Google Cloud the ability to provide infrastructure-as-a-service solutions centered around IBM Power Systems. Converge Enterprise Cloud will be rolling out the managed services offering across North America and Europe, while expanding and enhancing the offering with IBM and Google Cloud.

IP4G supports clients on any Power operating system, including AIX, IBM i, or Linux on Power, and will bring expanded capabilities and new geographic options for enterprise customers migrating to the cloud. The workloads entrusted to IBM Power Systems are a critical component to top enterprises globally, and IP4G addresses these needs as organizations implement hybrid solutions on Google Cloud. IP4G is a best-in-class solution, supporting customers needing scale-up and scale-out capabilities, providing multiple tenancy options, and including access to additional professional and managed service offerings, provided by Converge, to complement this solution. Additionally, with delivery through Google Cloud Marketplace, customers are provided with integrated billing, integrated customer support, and seamless access to the broad portfolio of Google Cloud Services through an ultra-low latency and high bandwidth Interconnect.

“Converge Enterprise Cloud – IBM Power for Google Cloud is a huge advancement in Converge’s ability to better meet and solve our clients’ unique cloud challenges,” stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. “We are proud to add IP4G to the solutions and capabilities offered by our Converge Enterprise Cloud practice and look forward to the positive business outcomes this offering will bring. We appreciate the partnership with IBM and Google Cloud as we continue to invest in our managed services and public cloud offerings. The Converge team is excited about the ability to take this offering to our client base across Europe and North America”

“Converge’s managed services offerings for IBM Power for Google Cloud will deliver more functionality and capabilities for customers to run their business-critical workloads in the cloud,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “In addition, customers can quickly deploy Converge’s infrastructure-as-a-service from the Google Cloud Marketplace, providing a simple and seamless experience, and a faster path to value for IBM Power on Google Cloud.”

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com .