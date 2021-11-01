Europe Power to Gas Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2027

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Power to Gas Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe power to gas market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period

Power to gas technology is effective in managing the excess renewable energy which is converted into hydrogen. Therefore, this technology allows the potential use of hydrogen in mobility solutions and as a natural gas substitute. The technology also goes through a process of methanation, producing methane or synthetic natural gas which is used in gas grids.

The factors responsible for the growth of Europe power to gas market during the forecast year include need for integrated management of power and gas network and effective usage of renewable energy resources. In addition to this, growing requirement to reduce carbon emissions coupled with rising capacity of renewable energy are anticipated to bode well for the growth of power to gas market in the region over the coming years.



The Europe power to gas market is segmented based on technology, capacity, end user industry, region and company. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into electrolysis and methanation.

Out of which, the electrolysis segment dominated the market in terms of the largest market share until 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast years as well. This is majorly accredited to its dynamic operations and the ability to efficiently integrate electricity from varying renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.



Major players operating in the Europe power to gas market include

ITM Power

McPhy Energy SA

Siemens AG

MAN Energy Solutions

Nel ASA

Thyssenkrupp AG

Electrochaea GmbH

EXYTRON GmbH

Greenhydrogen.DK ApS

Hydrogenics Corporation

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Europe Power to Gas Market, By Technology

Electrolysis

Methanation

Europe Power to Gas Market, By Capacity

Less than 100 kW

100-999 kW

1000 kW

Above

Europe Power to Gas Market, By End User Industry

Commercial

Utilities

Industrial

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Power to Gas Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Europe Power to Gas Market Outlook



7. Germany Power to Gas Market Outlook



8. France Power to Gas Market Outlook



9. United Kingdom Power to Gas Market Outlook



10. Italy Power to Gas Market Outlook



11. Spain Power to Gas Market Outlook



12. Poland Power to Gas Market Outlook



13. Russia Power to Gas Market Outlook



14. Market Dynamics



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xeq55w