MEDIA ALERT: Codex DNA Customer to Highlight Advantages of Automated BioXp™ System in Precision Cancer Immunotherapy Applications at 13th Annual PEGS Europe Protein and Antibody Engineering Summit

San Diego, CA, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced that one of its customers will be presenting data at the upcoming PEGS Europe Protein and Antibody Engineering Summit. During the conference, Codex DNA will be showcasing its award-winning BioXp™ system and a complete line of synthetic biology products at booth #506.

Biologics-based discovery of novel therapeutics is one of the most important areas of research for improving medical advances through the engineering of antibodies or other proteins for cancer treatment, infectious diseases, and inflammatory or autoimmune disorders. However, the process for developing effective monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, single-domain antibody variants, chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR Ts), and T cell receptors (TCRs) can be challenging. This is further compounded by the long lead times associated with sourcing synthetic DNA products that are necessary for screening, identification, and optimization of these novel protein or antibody candidates. The Codex DNA BioXp system is the only push-button, fully automated platform for on-demand synthesis of custom DNA libraries, gene fragments, clones, and mRNA. The system enables researchers to eliminate several manual processes from the traditional workflow and accelerate the identification and generation of validated lead candidates.

WHO: Stephen Schoenberger, Ph.D.

Professor, Laboratory of Cellular Immunology, La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Dr. Schoenberger is a translational immunologist who guides an integrated research consortium involving research scientists, physicians, and bioinformaticians working to identify neoantigens through a novel functional strategy based on validation rather than prediction. He is a recipient of Scholar Awards from both The American Cancer Society and The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Dr. Schoenberger received his PhD in microbiology and molecular genetics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and completed postdoctoral training in immunohematology and tumor immunology at the University of Leiden in The Netherlands.

WHAT: Leveraging the Power of Synthetic Biology in NeoAg Identification

Dr. Schoenberger will present his novel neoantigen identification approach that is being used to identify immunogenic cancer mutations and the TCRs that recognize them. The IPV (Identify-Prioritize-Validate) platform combines HLA-agnostic bioinformatic filtering of matched tumor/normal sequence data with functional analysis of autologous lymphocytes to enable functional validation of neoantigens (NeoAg) and specific TCRs with significantly higher efficiency than previous, purely predictive approaches using routinely available clinical samples.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 9:30 am CEST

WHERE: Hotel Arts Barcelona Ritz Carlton, Barcelona, Spain

“Scientists involved in biologics discovery and antibody and protein engineering often need to custom-build libraries or synthesize numerous clones to screen new variants, but traditional methods are costly and have extremely long lead times,” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO of Codex DNA. “With the ability to generate up to 32 libraries, gene fragments, or clones in less than 24 hours, our benchtop BioXp system streamlines the antibody production process, allowing researchers to significantly increase the quantity and quality of suitable candidates to advance into downstream applications in their own laboratory.”

Codex DNA is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Codex DNA is enabling rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The company’s award-winning BioXp™ system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers a virtually error-free synthesis of DNA/RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for a novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Codex DNA is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

