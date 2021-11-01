2021 FAIR Awards Salute Cyber Risk Management Innovators at 2021 FAIR Conference

RESTON, Va., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three cyber risk management leaders were awarded top honors in the 2021 FAIR Excellence Awards, at the virtual 2021 FAIR Conference, for their initiative, contributions and ingenuity to information security and operational risk management through the use and advocacy of FAIR™. The FAIR Institute, conference host, is a non-profit organization advancing risk management based on Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR™), the global standard for quantified risk analysis.



Recipients included Zach Cossairt, information security program manager, Equinix, Business Innovator Award; Christopher Porter, CISO, Fannie Mae, FAIR Champion Award; and Christophe Foret and Tom Callaghan, co-chairs, FAIR Institute Paris Chapter and co-founders, C-Risk, FAIR Ambassador Award.

The awards recognize professionals' commitment to operational excellence in protecting their organizations. Nearly 2,000 CISOs and business and risk management leaders attended the conference.

FAIR Business Innovator Award

The Business Innovator Award honors risk officers who leverage FAIR principles to create new risk analytic capabilities. At Equinix, a Fortune 500 tech company, Cossairt integrated cyber risk quantification and analysis into the corporate IT risk register, patch prioritization, security project planning and prioritization, and compliance program gap analysis. He and his team are bringing quantitative insight to the CISO and Board using the FAIR model, and are influencing decision-making.

Read more about Zach Cossairt's work here:

Meet a Member: Zach Cossairt of Equinix on the Human Element in Risk Quantification

Fellow Business Innovator Award nominees include Mary Elizabeth Faulkner, CISO, Thrivent Financial, and Bret Hunoldt, CISO, REEF Technology.

FAIR Champion Award

The FAIR Champion Award honors organization leaders who develop a FAIR initiative that engages data owners and stakeholders to improve analysis, and then garner support from decision-makers to use the analytics as key to their strategies, decision-making processes, and operating rhythms.

Porter, a longtime FAIR advocate and innovator, has demonstrated integrated quantitative risk analysis in operational decision-making. As Fannie Mae CISO, he and his team created FAIR-FAST for rapid risk analysis around issue management. Porter has focused on business resiliency, as the mortgage market experienced rapid growth. Using FAIR assessments, Fannie Mae, considered a critical part of the U.S. financial infrastructure, has secured appropriate controls to ensure operations.

Watch Porter's past FAIR Institute sessions and interviews here:

Meet a Member Podcast: Christopher Porter, CISO at Fannie Mae and FAIR Institute Board Member

Video: How FAIR™ Cyber Risk Analysis Showed the Way to 3 Risk Reduction Wins for Fannie Mae

Fellow FAIR Champion Award nominees include Cedric De Carvalho, cyber risk manager, Richemont International, SA, and Dan Garcia, Deputy CISO, Datto.

FAIR Ambassador Award

The FAIR Ambassador Award honors members who bring FAIR knowledge and the FAIR Institute to a wider community. Foret and Callaghan are co-chairs of the European Chapter of the FAIR Institute and are co-founders of the risk management consultancy, C-Risk, based in Paris.

As FAIR community leaders in France and Europe, the two set virtual meetings in 2020 and 2021 to reach Institute members, nearly 200 of which are Paris Chapter members. They are raising awareness through hosting chapter events and meetings, and serving as FAIR Institute representatives at such industry events as the annual International Forum on Cybersecurity.

Fellow FAIR Ambassador Award nominees include Mike Radigan, chair, Ohio Local Chapter, and advisor, Cyber Risk Management, Cisco, and Chip Block, chair, Washington, D.C., Chapter; vice president, Evolver.

Learn from Foret's and Callaghan's work in past sessions here:

Meet the Members Podcast: Paris Chapter Leaders Tom Callaghan and Christophe Foret, Co-Founders of C-Risk

Risk-Based GDPR Compliance with FAIR – Q&A with European Chapter Co-Chairs Christophe Foret and Tom Callaghan of C-Risk

The 2021 FAIR Conference featured Day One keynotes and sessions by Nick Sanna, president, FAIR Institute; and Mary O'Brien, GM, IBM Security; followed by Matt Tolbert, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland; Prashanthi Koutha, Netflix; and HPE's Aidan Farren, Aidan Whelan, and Jay Reyna.

On Day Two, Jack Jones, chairman, FAIR Institute, and creator of the FAIR standard, introduced FAIR-CAM™, the new standard for modeling and quantifying the value for risk reduction of controls and controls systems. Speakers also included John A. Wheeler, Gartner, and Bob Kolasky, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Membership to The FAIR Institute is free. Members can view replays of all FAIRCON21 sessions free on demand through Saturday, Nov. 20. To sign-in, visit here.

