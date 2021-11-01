Americas Fleet Management Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2025 - Installed Base of Systems to Reach 31 Million Units

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Management in the Americas - 11th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How will the market for fleet management systems for commercial vehicles in the Americas evolve in 2022 and beyond?

This strategic research report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry. This report covers in-depth both OEM and aftermarket players and includes all the latest market data.

The number of systems in active use in the Americas is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7 percent from 16.5 million units in 2020 to 31.4 million units by 2025. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

The installed base of fleet management systems in the Americas to reach 31 million units by 2025

According to this report, the number of active fleet management systems deployed in commercial vehicle fleets in North America was 12.3 million at the end of 2020. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0 percent, this number is expected to reach 23.6 million by 2025. In Latin America, the number of active fleet management systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1 percent from 4.2 million at the end of 2020 to reach 7.9 million in 2025.

There are now more than 30 players with installed bases of at least 100,000 active fleet management units in the Americas. At the end of 2020, the top-30 vendors together had more than 11 million vehicles under management in the region and the top-10 represented almost 50 percent of the total installed base in the Americas.

The analyst ranks Geotab and Verizon Connect as the leading fleet telematics providers in the Americas. The two front-runners are the only players which have surpassed the milestone of 1 million active fleet management subscribers in the region. "Geotab has even reached the 2 million mark", said Rickard Andersson, Principal Analyst.

Additional key providers with more than half a million units include Omnitracs, Trimble, Lytx, Zonar Systems and Samsara. "The remaining top-15 players are Michelin, Fleet Complete, Gurtam, KeepTruckin, Teletrac Navman, Azuga, CalAmp and PowerFleet, all having installed bases of at least a couple of hundred thousand units in the region", continued Mr. Andersson.

He adds that Michelin has established a strong position in the fleet management space through multiple acquisitions in the Americas and beyond. Bridgestone is now following suit, having acquired the European market leader Webfleet solutions (formerly TomTom Telematics) in 2019 and most recently US-based Azuga in September 2021.

Driven by growth strategies based on M&A activity and high-pace organic growth, the analyst anticipates a future scenario where the global fleet management market is dominated by a handful of providers with installed bases measured in the millions. "The milestone of one million connected units globally has already been surpassed by ten solution providers and three of them have reached the two million range", concluded Mr. Andersson.

