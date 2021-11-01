Evoque Data Center Solutions Implements Increased Channel Partner Payments, Strengthening Relationships with the Channel

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE -- Evoque Data Center Solutions™, a global provider of connectivity, cloud and data center services, today announced a program to provide enhanced incentives to Channel Partners to identify and deliver a full range of solutions to their clients.

Details of the program were announced today at the Channel Partners Conference in Las Vegas, where Evoque is an exhibitor.

Evoque will commit to pay channel partners a bonus incentive of two times the monthly recurring charge (MRC) for new customers who sign a data center contract with Evoque, through the end of March 2022. The contract term length must be a minimum of three years, with a maximum bonus payout of $50,000. For instance, if a channel partner delivers a new client with an MRC of $10,000, Evoque will pay that partner an additional bonus of $20,000, in addition to their regular monthly commission payment. In addition, Evoque will pay its partners an added incentive of one time the MRC for new customers who sign a contract of between 24 and 35 months.

By implementing this program, Evoque assumes a market-leading position along with other data center firms offering equivalent incentives. The program is designed to reinforce Evoque’s commitment to the channel as a primary source of building its client roster.

“Evoque has moved aggressively in the last year to strengthen its relationship with the channel,” said Chris Palermo, recently appointed President at UPSTACK and previously the Founder and CEO of Global Communication Networks. “Its upgraded channel team understands the value that these relationships provide and knows that their enhanced focus will produce significant benefits for all parties in the future.”

Since joining the company earlier this year, Monica Walton, Evoque’s VP/Channel, has revamped the company’s program, focusing on high-producing partners and delivering significantly improved benefits to them. “Our new SPIF program confirms we intend to cooperatively work with the industry’s best partners, delivering an elite program which offers our partners the kind of advantages that will make them more likely to refer their clients to Evoque,” Walton said. Walton cited Evoque’s recent introduction of its Multi-Generation Infrastructure™ (MGI) strategy, enabling companies to implement a more flexible, application-first approach to their data as they move workloads between cloud and colocation environments, as a key market differentiator.

“When people understand the advantages that MGI offers, they want to know more,” Walton said. “By offering contract flexibility between data center and cloud commitments, we provide our customers with desirable, industry-leading contractual flexibility in an ever-changing market. This is the kind of program that is enhancing Evoque’s market presence and makes working with the industry’s best partners mutually more valuable.”

Channel partners interested in learning more about Evoque’s new program can book meetings at the Channel Partners conference this week by visiting https://info.evoquedcs.com/cp-expo-meeting-room.

About Evoque Data Center Solutions

Evoque Data Center Solutions™, based in Dallas, offers local and global businesses an unparalleled range of services and solutions across highly-connected markets. Evoque provides companies with a unified offering of colocation, connectivity, and cloud engineering. Evoque’s market-first Multi-Generational Infrastructure (MGI™) strategy enables its clients worldwide to develop and utilize both reliable colocation and hybrid cloud offerings for all businesses taking an application-first approach. Evoque delivers a combination of connectivity, security, and redundancy that leaders increasingly require in their digital transformation initiatives. The company supports a diversified base of mid- to large-size enterprise and hyperscale customers across multiple segments, helping them comply with regulations like HIPAA, NIST, ISO and more. Visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/ for more information.

Evoque Data Center Solutions is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

