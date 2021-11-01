AgJunction Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Monday, November 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) (“AgJunction”) announces that it will hold a conference call on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, as well as the recently announced arrangement agreement providing for the proposed acquisition of AgJunction by KUBOTA Corporation. AgJunction will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



AgJunction management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to AJX@gatewayir.com by Friday, November 12, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. During the question and answer period, management will respond to common themes submitted online.

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-573-5992

International dial-in number: 1-270-215-9903

Conference ID: 6499864

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor center section of the company’s website at AgJunction.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 29, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056

International replay number: 1-404-537-3406

Replay ID: 6499864

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman®, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm®. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, this press release contains, without limitation, forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the arrangement agreement providing for the proposed acquisition of AgJunction by KUBOTA Corporation (the "Transaction").

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this press release, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause AgJunction's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions which are typical for transactions of this nature, certain of which are outside the control of AgJunction, failure to satisfy any of these conditions, the emergence of a superior proposal or the failure to obtain approval of AgJunction's shareholders may result in the termination of the arrangement agreement. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the forgoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect AgJunction's operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) and at AgJunction's website (AgJunction.com). Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date of this press release and AgJunction does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

This release does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities. Shareholders are advised to review any documents that may be filed with securities regulatory authorities, including AgJunction's Information Circular and Proxy dated October 21, 2021 and any subsequent announcements because they may contain important information regarding the Transaction and the terms and conditions thereof.

Contact:

Media

press@agjunction.com

Investor Relations

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach or Cody Cree

1-949-574-3860

AJX@gatewayir.com