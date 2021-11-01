Global Sensory and Indulgence Consumer Trend Report 2021 - Experiences have Become the New Status Currencies

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensory and Indulgence TrendSights Analysis 2021 - Meeting Demand for Higher-Quality and More Immersive Experiences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sensory and Indulgence is one of the eight mega-trends within consumer insight studies. It reflects escalating demand for higher quality and more immersive experiences.



Migration and globalization are opening up society to an ever broader range of sensations and experiences, which in turn are becoming more accessible. Experiences have become the new status currencies. Factors such as safety, hygiene and comfort took precedence during the pandemic, often eclipsing hedonistic considerations. Simultaneously though, the boredom and anxiety that many experienced during self-isolation enhanced the desire for affordable indulgences as an antidote to uncertainty.



Scope

Novelty in food is appealing but not a guiding purchase influencer, making it crucial for manufacturers to communicate the benefit of experimenting with new flavors?.

The perceived association between good value and high quality is significant in the context of pandemic-driven recessionary mindsets?.

The growing appeal of second-hand products is a reflection of the shift away from materialism and towards experiences?.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Companies Mentioned

Ferrara

Coles

Perfetti Van Melle

Toyo

Insomnia

Johnnie Walker

Seamless

Eleven Madison Park

LVMH

Aveda

Ovant

BELIFTED

Haigh's

Target

Glenmorangie

Downy

Belvedere

Safetly

SponsorsOne

Treasury Wine Estates

Deliveroo

Bulgari

Tripod

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/it206h