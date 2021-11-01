Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 October 2021 £46.37m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 October 2021 £46.37m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,065,681

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 October 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 90.81p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 90.31p

Ordinary share price 79.75p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (12.18%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 29/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Volex Plc 18.46%

2 Cash and other net current assets 11.55%

3 Hargreaves Services Plc 9.53%

4 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 9.29%

5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.98%

6 Adept Technology Group Plc 6.49%

7 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 6.48%

8 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.33%

9 Centaur Media Plc 4.91%

10 Synectics Plc 4.35%

11 DigitalBox plc 3.54%

12 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.52%

13 Venture Life Group Plc 3.17%

14 Duke Royalty Ltd 2.13%

15 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.32%

Other 1.95%