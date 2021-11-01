|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 October 2021
|£46.37m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 October 2021
|£46.37m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|51,065,681
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 October 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|90.81p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|90.31p
|Ordinary share price
|79.75p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(12.18%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 29/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Volex Plc
|18.46%
|2
|Cash and other net current assets
|11.55%
|3
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|9.53%
|4
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|9.29%
|5
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|7.98%
|6
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|6.49%
|7
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|6.48%
|8
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.33%
|9
|Centaur Media Plc
|4.91%
|10
|Synectics Plc
|4.35%
|11
|DigitalBox plc
|3.54%
|12
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|3.52%
|13
|Venture Life Group Plc
|3.17%
|14
|Duke Royalty Ltd
|2.13%
|15
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.32%
|Other
|1.95%
|Total
|100.00%