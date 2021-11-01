DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 October 2021£46.37m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 October 2021£46.37m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):51,065,681
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 October 2021 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*90.81p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*90.31p
  
Ordinary share price 79.75p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(12.18%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 29/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Volex Plc18.46%
2Cash and other net current assets11.55%
3Hargreaves Services Plc 9.53%
4Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)9.29%
5Flowtech Fluidpower Plc7.98%
6Adept Technology Group Plc 6.49%
7Fireangel Safety Technology Plc6.48%
8Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.33%
9Centaur Media Plc4.91%
10Synectics Plc4.35%
11DigitalBox plc3.54%
12Tactus Holdings Limited3.52%
13Venture Life Group Plc3.17%
14Duke Royalty Ltd2.13%
15Real Good Food Company Plc0.32%
 Other1.95%
 Total100.00%