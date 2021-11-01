Invitation to Enefit Green investor webinars presenting Q3 2021 interim results

English Estonian

Enefit Green will host two online presentations of its Q3 2021 interim results to investors on November 5, 2021 according to the following schedule.

Nov 5, 2021 at 12.00 EET Microsoft Teams Live event in Estonian

To join the Live event (in Estonian), please click here.

Nov 5, 2021 at 14.00 EET Microsoft Teams Webinar in English

To participate at webinar (in English), we kindly ask to register your participation beforehand by clicking here.

During both events results will be presented by Aavo Kärmas, CEO and Veiko Räim, CFO. Each session will be followed by Q & A. As the duration of the events will be limited to approximately 1 hour, we encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to investor@enefitgreen.ee.

The recording of the webinar will be made available on the company's web page.





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of 30 June 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456.4 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81.2 MW. During 2020, the Company produced 1350 GWh of electricity and 543 GWh of heat.

Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/