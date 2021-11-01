CohBar to Announce 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 15, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced today that the company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 15, 2021. Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on the same day to provide an update on the company’s business.



Details for the Conference Call:

Date: November 15, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Conference Audio

Dial-in U.S. and Canada: (844) 825-9789

Dial-in International: (412) 317-5180

Conference ID No.: 10161656



For individuals participating in the Investor Call, please call into the conference audio approximately 10 minutes prior to its start.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 15, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 6, 2021. To access the recording please dial (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada, or (412) 317-6671 internationally, and reference Conference ID# 10161656. The audio recording will also be available at www.cohbar.com during the same period.

