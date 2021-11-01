BioStem Technologies Announces Veterans Day Fundraiser to Support America's VetDogs®

Pompano Beach, Fl., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiary Blue Tech Industries, Inc. (d/b/a BioStem Life Sciences), a Certified VOSB (Veteran-Owned Small Business), are proud to announce a 2021 Veterans Day Fundraiser to support America's VetDogs®. To honor those who have served our country, BioStem Technologies will be donating 10% of proceeds from all sales November 10-11th, 2021, to America's VetDogs®.



The service dog programs of America's VetDogs® were created to provide enhanced mobility and renewed independence to United States veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders, allowing them to once again live with pride and self-reliance. America's VetDogs® specializes in placing highly skilled service and guide dogs with individuals suffering from physical injuries, PTSD, hearing and vision loss, and seizures. All services are provided by America's VetDogs® at no cost to the individual.

"We are excited to support this amazing organization and its mission to help those who selflessly served our country live with independence and dignity. As a USMC veteran myself, I have witnessed many brothers and sisters dealing with issues ranging from mental health to physical disabilities resulting from their military service," stated Andrew Van Vurst, BioStem Technologies COO and Co-Founder. "BioStem has had the privilege of providing life-changing tissue allografts to the VA for the last few years, and we are honored once again to help those who serve us by providing quality care for our veterans."

For more information on America's VetDogs® or how you can help support this wonderful organization, please click here.

About America's VetDogs®: Since 2003, America's VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing elements of perinatal tissue and the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Our proprietary approach, called Local Microenvironment Activation®, or LMA®, uses combinations of small molecules, cytokines, and growth factors to activate the microenvironment within the body to create communication for repair in the tissue. BioStem Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality brands that include RHEO™, OROPRO™, VENDAJE™, VENDAJE™ AC, and VENDAJE™ OPTIC. The Company is comprised of a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and entrepreneurs who collaborate to create innovative products. These technologies improve the Quality of Life for our patients and, as a result, drive shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "future," "plan" or "planned," "expects," believe" or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with OTC Markets.

