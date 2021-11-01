Instaclustr Announces the General Availability of OpenSearch and OpenSearch Dashboards on the Instaclustr Managed Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaclustr , which helps organizations deliver applications at scale by managing their open source data infrastructure, today announced the general availability of OpenSearch and OpenSearch Dashboards on the Instaclustr Managed Platform. The open source search and analytics suite, including the complementary solution for data visualization, are the newest additions to Instaclustr’s fully managed platform that also includes Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka, Redis, and PostgreSQL, among others.



The OpenSearch managed service is based on the fully open source and Apache 2.0-licensed OpenSearch project , which is derived from Apache 2.0-licensed Elasticsearch 7.10.2 and Kibana 7.10.2. The project was born following the open source community’s decision to provide a true open source alternative to Elasticsearch after Elastic.co’s decision earlier this year, which moved the technology from the Apache 2.0 license to a dual license under the Server Side Public License (SSPL) and the Elastic License.

Because OpenSearch is a hard fork of Elasticsearch, the functionality of the two offerings should be expected to diverge over time. Instaclustr recommends that any organizations seeking to retain the advantages of a true open source ecosystem should move to OpenSearch as soon as possible to minimize migration effort.

The new OpenSearch offering builds on operational expertise honed from Instaclustr’s managed service around the Open Distro for Elasticsearch, a fully open source distribution of Elasticsearch free of any restrictive licensing. In March 2020, Instaclustr became the first company to offer a managed service for the Open Distro for Elasticsearch outside of AWS, the project’s original sponsor. Instaclustr will continue to offer Open Distro for Elasticsearch for at least the next six months (but recommends using this distribution only if required for legacy compatibility reasons).

“The addition of managed OpenSearch and OpenSearch Dashboards to the Instaclustr Managed Platform ensures customers have a true open source alternative following Elasticsearch’s licensing changes,” said Paul Aubrey, VP of Product Management at Instaclustr. “We’re pleased to support the OpenSearch project and the community’s incredible work in making sure organizations can continue using this powerful open source technology. For any businesses currently running Elasticsearch clusters that worry about its shift to proprietary licensing, we highly recommend exploring OpenSearch and our managed offering.”

Managed OpenSearch from Instaclustr includes:

OpenSearch cluster provisioning and configuration flexibility using the new Instaclustr Management Console or REST APIs (with a Terraform provider coming soon)

Support for AWS, Microsoft Azure and GCP

The option to include OpenSearch Dashboard as part of your cluster

Access to OpenSearch-specific monitoring metrics via Instaclustr’s API or console

Easy vertical scaling via customer-initiated resize

The option to run OpenSearch in Instaclustr’s cloud service provider account or your own

OpenSearch deployment as a Private Network Cluster for enhanced security

for enhanced security An OpenSearch security plugin that is prebuilt on all clusters by default

SOC 2-compliance

PCI-compliance when deployed on AWS

Assisted migration onto the Instaclustr Managed Platform

Continuous monitoring and alerting

Production-ready OpenSearch clusters with SLAs up to 99.9999% available

Highly responsive 24×7 support from Instaclustr’s expert team

Full documentation



New customers are invited to begin a free trial of Instaclustr Managed OpenSearch , or contact the Instaclustr Sales team to get started.

About Instaclustr

Instaclustr helps organizations deliver applications at scale through its managed platform for open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Apache Spark™, Redis™, OpenSearch™, Apache ZooKeeper™, and PostgreSQL®. Instaclustr combines a complete data infrastructure environment with hands-on technology expertise to ensure ongoing performance and optimization. By removing infrastructure complexity, Instaclustr enables companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting-edge, customer-facing applications at lower cost. Instaclustr customers include some of the largest and most innovative Fortune 500 companies.