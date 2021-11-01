Society6 Launches “View in Your Room” Augmented Reality

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society6 , the artist-driven online marketplace featuring made-to-order products in home décor, wall art, apparel and accessories, today announced the launch of its new “View in Your Room” augmented reality capability for mobile web. The AR feature launches in partnership with premium paint brand Sherwin-Williams and allows consumers to preview millions of Society6 wall art designs in their own space, driving customer confidence and decorating inspiration.



Society6’s new AR tool also gives shoppers the opportunity to pair complementary paint colors with the artwork they’re browsing and gives them the ability to view paint and artwork together on their wall before making a purchase. The tool suggests paint choices based on dominant and complementary colors found in each artwork. Shoppers can also share the AR image via social or save it for future purchases and wall color inspiration. The experience can be used to preview Society6 Art Prints, Framed Prints, Canvas Prints, and Posters.

“The utilization of augmented reality has become a key driver for online home decor sales and how customers shop for their home. We are finding that customers don’t necessarily want to recreate the in-store experience online but are seeking out tools to view items in their own homes and share the AR view with others,” said Julie Matrat, General Manager of Society6. “The Society6 ‘View in Your Room’ augmented reality offering provides an improved user experience and builds buyer confidence, while also offering color inspiration thanks to Sherwin-Williams’ deep inventory of beautiful, high quality paints. We are excited to introduce our Society6 customers to this new tool that will provide a more personalized experience that celebrates creativity and each individual’s personal style.”

To experience the augmented reality tool and test out millions of products and color combinations, visit https://society6.com/wall-art , select either an art print, framed art print, poster or canvas print and tap the “View in Your Room” button.

About Society6

Society6 is an artist-driven online marketplace selling art, home decor, accessories and apparel, where design comes first and there's a style for every personality. Society6 offers a platform to shop unique designs from hundreds of thousands of independent artists from around the world, and every purchase made pays an artist. Each item is made-to-order and artist designs are available on more than 75 premium products, including art prints, wall tapestries, throw pillows, yoga mats, duvet covers, and more. To learn more, please visit www.society6.com .

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

Media Contacts:

Susan Turner, Director of PR

susan.turner@leafgroup.com