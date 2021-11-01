Psychable CEO to be Featured Speaker at Microdose Wonderland Conference to Discuss Affordability and Accessibility of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon founded Psychable , the #1 most trusted and comprehensive online community dedicated to connecting those interested in legally exploring psychedelic-assisted therapy with practitioners in the space, they recognized a need for more access to the transformational power of psychedelic-assisted therapy.



Now, with Psychable boasting over 2,500 practitioners on its platform, CEO Jemie Sae Koo has been tapped to share her vision for the future of psychedelic-assisted therapy in the U.S. and across the world with attendees at Wonderland: Miami by Microdose, the largest psychedelic medicine business event.

Psychable entered the market as a sought-after solution in the mental health space. With legislation surrounding the descheduling and medical legalization of psychedelics taking root across the U.S., an increasing number of people are seeking information on alternative wellness methods and legal paths to pursue them at home and abroad. As a result, Psychable grew quickly into the most trusted and comprehensive online community for those seeking education and treatment in psychedelic-assisted therapy, integration and aftercare.

“Wonderland is one of the premiere gatherings for forward-thinking today. I’m excited to be a part of this year’s conference to share our vision on affordability and accessibility of psychedelic medicine with attendees, not only as an entrepreneur in psychedelic wellness, but as someone who had my own transformative personal experience with the healing power of psychedelics,” said Jemie Sae Koo, CEO of Psychable. “I look forward to sharing the thought process behind our buy-one give-one program with ketamine-assisted therapy, donating a subscription to a veteran, first responder, or member of an underserved community with every new subscription sold.”

Sae Koo will be speaking on “Psychedelics and the Current Medical Model” along with a panel featuring Dr. Geraldine Kuo; Kimberly Juroviesky, President of Ketamine Taskforce; Lynn Marie Morski, President of Psychedelic Medicine Association; Olivia Mannix, CEO of Cannabrand; and Sophie-Charlotte Adler, Psychologist at the Instituto Dr. Scheib.

“We are honored to be featured alongside of industry and academic leaders including Rick Doblin, Executive Director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS); Robin Carhart-Harris, Director, Psychedelic Division of the University of California San Francisco; and Matthew Johnson, Professor of Psychiatry and Associate Center Director of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine,” said Matt Zemon, CSO of Psychable. “As the conversation around psychedelic-assisted therapy advances in culture, medicine and legislation, we remain committed to educating people around the world about their treatment options and continuing to foster deep trust within Western and indigenous practitioners in the space.”

Sae Koo and Zemon are united in a belief that psychedelics can provide meaningful and transformative treatments for not only those struggling with a myriad of ailments, but also those looking to transform their lives for the better. With both having transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine that led them to pursuing a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, they’ve curated a team of experts with deep experience to lead the Psychable community to support all phases of the journey from information to integration.

To hear more about Sae Koo and Zemon’s thoughts on affordability and accessibility during the Wonderland Conference in Miami on November 8th and 9th, tickets are available at https://microdose.buzz/?ref=11669 . Enter “Psychable20” for a 20% discount.

