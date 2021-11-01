Micron Delivers High-Performance GDDR6 Memory for AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced that its high-performance 16Gb/16Gbps GDDR6 memory solution is now available with AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 Series graphics cards built on the AMD RDNA™ 2 gaming architecture. Using Micron’s advanced 1z process technology, this latest version of GDDR6 enables up to 512GB/s system performance for demanding applications like gaming and graphics. Today’s announcement continues Micron’s rich history of innovation and collaboration with industry leaders to deliver breakthrough performance that enables the most advanced gaming solutions.



As graphics and gaming applications become more demanding, so do the requirements for high bandwidth memory and system performance. Modern gamers expect high-resolution, immersive experiences, and GDDR6 delivers with its support of fast frame rates. The result is excellent performance and speed that minimize lag time and provide gamers with lifelike effects.

“Micron is passionate about driving product innovation in leading-edge graphics for our customers,” said Mark Montierth vice president and general manager of High-Performance Memory and Networking at Micron. “Our GDDR6 Ultra-Bandwidth Solution, in collaboration with AMD GPU capability, will provide an enhanced user experience and advanced performance in gaming.”

AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture is optimized to deliver high performance and power efficiency. Harnessing the benefits of AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards address the ever-increasing demands of modern games, delivering high frame rates, incredible visual fidelity and highly responsive gaming experiences.

“Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards were built to deliver high-performance, no-compromises gaming experiences, and the addition of Micron memory to the product line will help us meet that objective,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager of the Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “Micron has a strong history of developing advanced memory products, and we worked closely with their engineering team to optimize GDDR6 for RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics cards, giving our board partners more choice and flexibility to produce additional designs for gamers.”

Availability

Select AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards equipped with Micron GDDR6 memory, beginning with AMD Radeon RX 6600 Series and Radeon RX 6700 Series graphics cards, are expected to be available starting in Q4 2021.

