Epoch Lacrosse Announces University of North Carolina Women’s Lacrosse Superstar, Jamie Ortega as First Epoch Female Athlete

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epoch Lacrosse (Epoch), a U.S. design and technology company specializing in lacrosse, announces its collaboration with Jamie Ortega, University of North Carolina’s (UNC) senior attacker and all-time leading goal scorer for women’s lacrosse. This partnership is Epoch’s first collaboration with a female athlete and is a historic collegiate athlete name, image and likeness (NIL) deal.



Ortega is an All-American Team USA athlete and one of the nation’s top offensive players. Epoch’s partnership with Ortega is a result of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) passing the NIL, allowing college athletes to monetize their success. While Ortega had the opportunity to meet with different companies, it was ultimately Epoch that stood out to her the most due to its high-quality products. Epoch currently provides Ortega with technologically advanced equipment engineered and produced in the U.S. allowing her to maximize her on field talents.

Her relationship with Epoch began four years ago during her sophomore year of college at UNC when she first discovered its lacrosse gear. Entering her fifth year as an attacker for UNC, Ortega has achieved 353 career points, the fifth highest in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) history. Her 265 career goals were tied for ninth in NCAA history and were third in ACC annuals. Ortega credits Epoch’s innovative lacrosse technology as adding to her success.

Epoch’s Purpose 15, designed exclusively by women for women, is Ortega’s weapon of choice. The Purpose 15 is engineered for the new generation of elite athletes and features Epoch’s patent pending 15-degree bottom rail that drives the ball high in the pocket to the sweet spot unlike any other product on the market.

Additionally, Ortega utilizes Epoch’s Dragonfly Elite providing attackers like Ortega exceptional control. The Dragonfly line, which is made in America, consists of innovative and patent pending Progressive Weave technology engineered specifically for each player’s style of play. Epoch’s dedication to building equipment with groundbreaking technology has positively impacted Ortega’s abilities making the partnership an even better match.

Ortega was drawn to Epoch because of its commitment to investing in her personally as she makes the transition from college to professional lacrosse. Together, Ortega and Epoch will partner at various events and showcases to teach and train the next generation of athletes.

“As a female athlete, it’s important for me to be able to share my love for the game with the next generation of girls to show that lacrosse is a sport for anyone who has a passion for it,” said Ortega. “I chose to partner with Epoch not only because they have helped me become a better shooter and performer, but because they’ve taken the time to truly invest in me and my brand. I look forward to continuing this partnership and to hopefully inspire the next generation of female athletes.”

As part of Ortega’s partnership with Epoch, she will work closely with Epoch’s team to design her own line of athleisure and performance apparel. This line will include clothing items that can be worn for both every day and as athletic wear. Sustainability is a top priority to her which is why this line will be created in a single piece flow, meaning items in Ortega’s line will be created after purchase to avoid product waste. Ortega’s line is tentatively set to run in late 2021.

Ortega will make her first public appearance as an Epoch athlete at the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) President’s Cup this year from November 17 – 21. Additionally, BSN, the largest distributor of team sports apparel and equipment, will be holding a meet and greet with Ortega on November 18 to provide coaches the opportunity to connect and learn more about her.

“On behalf of the entire Epoch team, it’s an honor to partner with such a young, talented athlete like Ortega,” said James Miceli, CEO of Epoch Lacrosse. “We love to see Ortega’s passion to inspire aspiring women’s lacrosse players, and we’re thrilled to have her as the first female face of our brand. As one of the best college lacrosse players of all-time, we couldn’t have asked for a more talented female athlete to partner with.”

