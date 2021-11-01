STEMTECH CORPORATION (OTC:GNTW) ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SANDRA KAZICKAITE TO THE ROLE OF VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL PERFORMANCE

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) (OTC:GNTW), a leading nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that it has appointed Sandra Kazickaite to the position of Vice President of Global Performance.



Ms. Kazickaite joined Stemtech in 2007. Her responsibilities now include directing Stemtech’s Information Technology activities as well as monitoring Key Performance Indicators and corporate project management, reporting to President and COO John W. Meyer.

She brings a valued and necessary skillset in Project Management, having earned her MBA in the field. Over the last fourteen years with Stemtech, Sandra has had management positions in many of our departments, including marketing and systems, business development, and brings a wealth of knowledge to her newly created role.

“We are proud to promote Sandra to the position of Vice President of Global Performance,” said President and COO John W. Meyer. “Sandra has a keen analytic mind and will be a key factor in coordinating businesses in our existing markets of the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Ecuador, Taiwan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and other licensed countries and future international expansion. At Stemtech, we believe in promoting from within, and Sandra has proven her merit throughout her years at the company. It is a pleasure to work with Sandra, and we believe that her dedication and positive contribution to the company will accelerate benefits to be realized by all at Stemtech.”

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem™, DermaStem®, DermaStem Lift, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™. Its products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

