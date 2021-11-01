Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Announces Promotion of Peter Dale to Global Chief Sales Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that the Company’s subsidiary Kannaway® has promoted its Japan Division General Manager, Peter Dale, to Global Chief Sales Officer.

​​As Global Chief Sales Officer, Peter Dale will be responsible for overseeing the Company’s global Sales and Business Development teams, processes, and strategies. He will continue to build out Kannaway®’s existing sales team with new hires and focus on improving overall productivity and effectiveness while strengthening his relationships with our entrepreneurs and customers.

“​​Peter has been instrumental in the growth with our entrepreneur leaders in Japan and throughout Asia and we believe that he is capable of successfully leading our sales operations globally,” said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. “His dedication to our mission and vision is inspiring and I hope that he can share his passion with even more people than ever before in his new role.”

Dale, a senior multi-national executive who has worked at Kannaway® since 2019, boasts more than 30 years of strategic leadership experience at large private and public corporations such as Nerium International, Javita Japan, Waiora, LLC, Nature's Sunshine Products, Rexall Showcase, and Natural Health Trends, Inc.

​​“Being at Kannaway has been extremely rewarding over the past two years working closely with our field leaders around the world and I am ready to take on new challenges and responsibilities,” said Kannaway® Chief Sales Officer Peter Dale. “I am excited to spearhead the Company’s global sales strategy and provide continued servant leadership in partnership with our hardworking entrepreneurs, loyal customers and dedicated sales team and to delivering upon Kannaway’s growth initiatives with an entrepreneur and customer-focused approach, ensuring sustainable revenue growth year over year.”

About Kannaway®



Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.



About Medical Marijuana, Inc.



We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.



Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.



FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER



This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



LEGAL DISCLOSURE



Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.



CONTACT:



Public Relations Contact:

Kathryn Brown

PR Account Director

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

kathryn@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com