ADI Awarded Contract to Refresh NOAA Satellite Systems With the ADEPT Software Platform

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Dynamics International (ADI), a global leader in industrial computing and connectivity, today announced the award of a contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to refresh its satellite systems. By leveraging new hardware and the ADEPT industrial computing platform, this project will add cybersecurity hardening and extend the serviceable life of these systems by well over a decade.

"ADI is excited to partner with NOAA on this project. There are many aging real-time systems like these throughout the government and the private sector and we appreciate the opportunity to help the U.S. Government modernize critical real-time computing assets," said Scott James, ADI's President & CEO. "With this project, we are raising the bar for cybersecurity and longevity for this type of mission-critical computing deployment."

This project will modernize these assets for NOAA and enable current and future cybersecurity best practices to be followed. By utilizing the ADEPT software platform, NOAA will have a trusted commercial partner that can provide support and maintenance on these systems throughout their service lifetime and beyond.

About the ADEPT Plug-and-Play Industrial Computing and Connectivity Software Platform

ADEPT is an industrial computing and connectivity software platform built around the concept of time-deterministic "data frameworks" executing on industrial real-time Linux servers and operating as a single, coherent distributed resource controlled and managed via intuitive, drag-and-drop desktop tools or open APIs. The open architecture nature of ADEPT allows users to leverage best-in-class COTS and open-source technologies in a common, project-based environment.

About NOAA

Climate, weather, and water affect all life on our ocean planet. NOAA's mission is to understand and predict our changing environment, from the deep sea to outer space, and to manage and conserve America's coastal and marine resources. See how NOAA science, services, and stewardship benefit your community: Visit noaa.gov for our latest news and features, and join us on social media.

About Applied Dynamics

Applied Dynamics is a digital engineering and industrial digital transformation solutions company. We have been pushing the limits of simulation and real-time systems for over 60 years. Applied Dynamics' flagship product, ADEPT, is the most advanced real-time, industrial Internet of Things (IoT) software platform available, providing an agile, open architecture, feature-rich environment for the complete product lifecycle from development through integration, verification, validation, certification, deployment, and sustainment. ADEPT embraces an open architecture and allows its users to leverage best-in-class COTS components. The ADEPT user base includes 14 of the global top 35 A&D companies and extends into marine, power systems, oil & gas, and the automotive industry.

To learn more about how ADI and the ADEPT platform can help your team, visit www.adi.com or send an email to adinfo@adi.com.

Contact:

David Warner

Applied Dynamics International

3800 Stone School Rd

Ann Arbor, MI 48108, USA

Email: press@adi.com

