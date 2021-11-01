Fresh Bros Releases New Line of Products Including Ashwagandha Extract and CBN Distillate

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Bros, a leading manufacturer of high-quality hemp products, has recently released a new line of products. This exciting new range is sure to please both Fresh Bros regulars and new clients alike, and includes organic ashwagandha extract and CBN distillate.

To celebrate the new range, we will take a look at just five of Fresh Bros finest offerings…

Please contact your healthcare provider before taking any of these supplements.

Ashwagandha extract

Ashwagandha, aka Indian ginseng or winter cherry, is a small evergreen shrub with yellow flowers that’s native to India and North Africa.

Ashwagandha is one of the most important herbs in Ayurveda medicine and has been used for over 3,000 years to boost energy levels, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve memory and concentration. It can also help fight inflammation, insomnia, and high blood sugar and cholesterol.

Fresh Bros’ organic ashwagandha extract comes with BioPerine, which acts as a natural bioavailability enhancer to help your body get the most out of ashwagandha.

CBN distillate

CBN (cannabinol) is one of the many cannabinoids found in hemp plants. It’s closely related to CBD in terms of molecular structure, and they both offer similar therapeutic effects.

CBN distillate is a highly refined cannabis extract. CBN distillates are mildly psychoactive, which means they can get users slightly “high”. It is often marketed as a sleep aid, though it offers other benefits too such as showing promising antimicrobial properties.

CBDV oil

CBDV (cannabidivarin) is one of the many cannabinoids found in hemp plants. CBVD and its more famous cousin CBD are closely related in terms of chemical structure, and neither are psychoactive, but there are differences between them. The molecular structure of CBDV allows it to produce stronger yet shorter effects on the human body due to the fewer carbon molecules compared to other pentyl cannabinoids.

CBDV oil has the potential to reduce seizures, improve cognitive function and bone health, and decrease feelings of nausea.

THCA and THCV

THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a cannabinoid that’s closely related to THC. It’s different from THC because it isn’t psychoactive and has a slightly different molecular structure. THCA is found to have anti-inflammatory, anti-proliferative, and neuroprotective properties.

THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin) is found in cannabis and offers an interesting array of benefits that sets it apart from other cannabinoids… It’s known as the weight loss cannabinoid, and often comes in low concentrations.

So, which Fresh Bros product should you choose – THCA vs THCV? That depends on what you’re looking for in a hemp product. Both are non-intoxicating and equally offer amazing health benefits for cannabis connoisseurs to enjoy.

Delta 10 THC isolate

Delta 10 Tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta 10 THC) is one of the cannabinoids found in cannabis and hemp. Unlike Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC, Delta 10 THC has a double bond on the 10th carbon chain. Delta 10 is similar to Delta 8 in that it offers a milder, more relaxing high than Delta 9 does.

