ARCTOS Names Chris Greamo as President & Chief Executive Officer

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCTOS is pleased to welcome defense technology leader Chris Greamo as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Greamo has deep technical expertise and significant experience leading innovative defense technology enterprises. He previously served as the President & CEO of Two Six Labs, building the technology products and services company, achieving greater than 30-percent annual growth and leading its sale to The Carlyle Group in February 2021. Following the transaction, Mr. Greamo served as President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to support the merger between Two Six Labs and IST Research that formed Two Six Technologies.

Mr. Greamo also previously served as the Executive Vice President and General Manager at Invincea Labs, where he was responsible for technology innovation, research and development for new cybersecurity solutions. Prior to his executive leadership roles, he worked as a technology researcher and engineer in developing product lines for defense and aerospace industry leaders. Mr. Greamo earned a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Carnegie-Mellon University.

"ARCTOS is thrilled to welcome Chris Greamo as its new CEO to lead the company's growth plan and expand its technology solutions across the defense, space and intelligence markets," said David Battle, Board Chairman. "We are excited to continue advancing innovation and creating customer-centric technical solutions under his direction."

"I am incredibly excited and honored to be joining the outstanding ARCTOS team, which has a long history of delivering innovative technology and mission solutions supporting the warfighter," said Chris Greamo. "I look forward to working with Dave Battle, Joe Sciabica and the rest of the ARCTOS team as we continue to expand and grow the company's product and service offerings and support our customer's mission that are critical to our national defense and future prosperity."

ARCTOS is a provider of technology solutions including research and development, digital engineering, flight and propulsion technologies, advanced materials and manufacturing processes, flight operations and sustainment support, workforce development and outreach and expeditionary solutions to space, defense and intelligence customers. The company's products and services have supported mission-critical activities conducted by the US Department of Defense and its allies, other federal organizations and industry partners for over six decades.

