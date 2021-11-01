Kingsly Capital Management Launches Digital Asset Sub-Advisory Services for Financial Advisors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsly Capital Management, a registered investment advisor, announced today it has launched a digital assets sub-advisory service for financial advisors. Kingsly Capital's actively managed investment products enable advisors to allocate client capital to a broad selection of digital asset and cryptocurrency investments through the advisor's own RIA firm.

Kingsly Capital's actively managed investment products make it easy for advisors to give their clients exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, decentralized finance (DeFi) and other blockchain technologies. Advisors can create customized portfolios based upon each client's risk tolerance and goals using Kingsly Capital's separately managed accounts. The thematic investment strategies focus on the digital assets that represent what Kingsly expects to be the leaders, enablers, and beneficiaries of blockchain and distributed ledger technology.

"Blockchain technology and digital assets have the potential to be a source of long-term growth that has been uncorrelated to broad benchmarks. We believe advisors should have a way to provide investors with professionally managed exposure to this new asset class," stated Kingsly Capital's co-founder and CEO, Barret Ayres.

"Digital asset and cryptocurrency investment products provide financial advisors with a number of potential benefits, including diversification for client portfolios, but it can also be used as a tool for client acquisition," stated Kingsly's co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Eric Viavattene. "Now advisers have the opportunity to easily offer true digital asset investments to their clients right alongside the current managed portfolios they run for them already. This new asset class cannot be ignored."

About Kingsly Capital Management LLC

Kingsly Capital Management is a registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm focused exclusively on digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Kingsly Capital manages and sub advises long-only digital asset portfolios across a variety of investment vehicles.

For more information about Kingsly's digital asset separately managed accounts, please visit: https://www.kingslycapital.com/actively-managed-strategies/

For more information about Kingsly Capital Management, please visit: https://www.kingslycapital.com/

Press Contact:

Barret Ayres, CEO

press@kingslycapital.com

800-469-1201

Related Images











Image 1: Kingsly Capital Management Digital Asset SMA





Kingsly Capital digital asset SMA logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment