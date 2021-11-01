Arrival to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021 after the U.S. markets close on Monday, November 8, 2021.



The Company will host a corresponding webinar at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day. The live webinar will be accessible on the Company’s website at investors.arrival.com . A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Arrival

Arrival was founded in 2015 with a mission to make air clean by replacing all vehicles with affordable electric solutions - produced by local Microfactories. Six years and over 2,000 people later, we are driving the transition to EVs globally by creating products that are zero-emission, more desirable, more sustainable and more equitable than ever before. Our in-house technologies enable our radical new method of design and production using rapidly-scalable, local Microfactories around the world. This method facilitates cities and governments in achieving their sustainability goals whilst also supercharging their communities. We are a technology company, a product company, a supply chain company, an automotive company, a mobility company, a fintech company and a service company - all rolled into one with a shared goal of true sustainability. This vertically integrated business model is how we can have the radical impact our world needs today. Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg law.

