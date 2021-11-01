Woodward Pharma Services LLC Acquires AcipHex Delayed-Release Tablets

WIXOM, Mich., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward Pharma Services LLC ("Woodward"), a Michigan-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, licensing and commercializing branded and generic products for the U.S. market, has acquired AcipHex® delayed-release tablets from Eisai Co., Ltd. ("Eisai").

Under the agreement, Eisai has divested the rights to AcipHex® for the U.S. market to Woodward for an undisclosed fee. Eisai continues to retain its rights in certain regions outside of the U.S., where it is marketed under the brand name Pariet® (rabeprazole sodium).

FDA approved in 1999, AcipHex® (rabeprazole sodium) is a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) indicated in adults for:

Healing of Erosive or Ulcerative Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Maintenance of Healing of Erosive or Ulcerative GERD

Treatment of Symptomatic GERD

Healing of Duodenal Ulcers

Helicobacter pylori Eradication to Reduce Risk of Duodenal Ulcer Recurrence

Treatment of Pathological Hypersecretory Conditions, including Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome

Treatment of Symptomatic GERD in Adolescent Patients 12 years of age and older

"Woodward is thrilled to add AcipHex® to its growing portfolio of branded products," said Nirav Patel, President of Woodward. "AcipHex® plays an important role in serving the needs of a large patient population who are prescribed proton pump inhibitors. Over the coming months, we look forward to continuing to educate providers and consumers alike about the benefits of AcipHex®, as well as investing in support programs, outreach initiatives and life cycle management strategies."

For more information about AcipHex® please visit www.aciphex.com.

About Woodward Pharma Services LLC

Woodward Pharma Services LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, licensing, and commercializing branded and generic prescription drugs for the U.S. market. The Company has a diverse portfolio of products distributed across multiple channels.

Contact - Nirav Patel, President - nirav.patel@woodwardpharma.com

