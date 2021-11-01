RYCOM Corporation Announcing New Leadership Roles - To Leverage Innovation and Create a Smart and Environment Friendly Future

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYCOM Corporation is pleased to announce the promotion of Demitrius Marshall to the position of Chief Strategy Officer, effective Nov. 1, 2021. Demitrius will report directly to the Founder and CEO, Casey Witkowicz. He joins the RYCOM Executive committee, helping to shape and chart the company's strategy; building dynamic teams and culture, investments and strategic initiatives; and the development of the company's rapidly growing digital platform of services.

"With unprecedented demand for the use of technology and data by our real-estate and business customers, it's critical for RYCOM to have an experienced and creative leader driving innovative new platform and solution development that supports one of Canada's most trusted and respected brands. Demitrius brings a wealth of experience to RYCOM with a strong focus across multiple technological and data science disciplines. He will be able to guide critically important platform and solution creation initiatives as we continue RYCOM's growth journey," said Witkowicz.

Demitrius will be responsible for the strategic direction of all platform and solution creation, including the company's R&D, platform operation, customer support, and product management.

Most recently, he served as VP of Professional Service for RYCOM, where he was responsible for all solution development, pricing, sales support, and creating R&D initiatives for the company's diverse portfolio of hardware, software, and services.

Prior to that, he served in various operational and technical business services roles at RYCOM, driving growth by pursuing new client solutions and expanding the services the company provides to current clients across commercial industries including real estate, retail, enterprise, and financial services. Demitrius earned a B.A. from Western University.

"I am excited for this opportunity to work with and to lead technically dynamic teams and develop the variety of services and platforms to meet our customers' expectations and our shared vision to scale RYCOM's growth. For years, it's been very obvious that technology is purely a business tool. Understanding clients' business needs and translating technology solutions to drive those outcomes is critical to not only solve problems but also to establish long-term business value. I have been very fortunate in my tenure at RYCOM in that I have had the privilege of working alongside exceptional people that have not only deep technical skills but also the desire to help our clients. Together we have solved many complex business problems through technology solutions. Our clients continue to show trust in our ability to look forward with them," said Marshall.

About RYCOM

RYCOM is a trusted thought leader in Smart Tech solutions for public and private sector real estate, properties and portfolios and enterprise customers. The convergence of real-estate operations, investments, tenant needs, and smart tech requires a wholistic approach to real-estate going forward. RYCOM HIVE is a wholistic delivery platform merging smart tech, people and process assuring our clients' outcomes and investment value. Smart Buildings are the centerpieces of intelligent communities, and smart cities and tenants/enterprise is at the heart of it all. RYCOM is creating and deploying solutions built with the industry's brightest innovation. RYCOM has and continues to demonstrate that green strategies are both investment grade and sustainable, building the path to a carbon-free economy. As our clients continue to evolve their investment strategies, RYCOM has always contributed to the alignment of Smart tech solutions to those strategies.

For inquiries contact:

casey.witkowicz@rycom.com - President & CEO

Stephanie.Gonsko@rycom.com - Director of HR

